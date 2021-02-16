Archie Panjabi Joins ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 at TNT

Archie Panjabi has joined the third season of “Snowpiercer” at TNT, Variety has learned.

The show was renewed for a third season in January. Details on Panjabi’s character are being kept under wraps aside from the fact her character is named Asha. She joins a cast that currently includes Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

Panjabi is best known to American audiences for playing Kalinda Sharma on the critically-acclaimed CBS series “The Good Wife,” for which she won an Emmy in 2010. She received two additional Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a Golden Globe nod. She most recently appeared in the NBC drama “Blindspot” as well as the HBO miniseries “I Know This Much Is True” opposite Mark Ruffalo.

She is repped by Gersh.

Season 2 of “Snowpiercer” launched on Jan. 25. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, “Snowpiercer” centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. It is based on the graphic novel and 2013 film of the same name.

“Snowpiercer” is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Manson, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. Christoph Schrewe serves as executive producer and directed multiple episodes. Manson, who wrote the first episode of the series, will return as showrunner for Season 2. ITV Studios handles international distribution.