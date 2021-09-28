‘Archer’ Renewed for Season 13 at FXX

“Archer” has been renewed for Season 13 at FXX.

The news comes as the adult animated comedy is currently airing its twelfth season. The current season is slated to end its run on Oct. 6. Season 13, which will consist of eight episodes, will debut in 2022. Like Season 12, new episodes will debut on FXX and be available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu.

“’Archer’ remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX. “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”

“Archer” follows superspy Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In the current season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can The Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will the mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

The voice cast includes: H. Jon Benjamin as the (former) world’s greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital problems, Lana Kane; Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster, Malory Archer; Judy Greer as the loveably crazy office assistant, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the top office spy, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the positively offensive go-getter, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette; and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, Algernop Krieger.

It is unknown at this time how exactly Mallory Archer will factor into the Season 13, given that Walter passed away in March 2021 at the age of 80. It was previously reported that she had finished recording all of her episodes for Season 12. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the subject will be addressed in upcoming episodes of Season 12.

“Archer” was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

“On behalf of our entire team of talented illustrators, animators, writers and actors, I just wanted to say… ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So… I guess just thanks?” said Thompson and Willis.