Apple TV Plus Renews ‘Trying’ for Season 3, Announces Season 2 Premiere Date

Apple TV Plus has granted British comedy “Trying” a third season renewal ahead of its second season premiere. The streamer also announced that second season premiere is set for May 14.

The eight-episode second season sees Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) continuing to navigate the adoption process. After being approved by the adoption panel, they realize that matching with a child is not as straightforward as they had hoped, and it seems like they are being left behind while other couples snap up children all around them. But, they are determined to do all they can to become parents, and when Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event, they plan to push forward with her as the child for them. While obstacles to the plan abound, they have the aid of their eccentric social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton).

Additional returning cast members include Ophelia Lovibond, Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd and Robyn Cara.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O’Hanlon, produced by Sam Pinnell, co-produced by Tim Mannion and executive produced by Josh Cole. It is produced by BBC Studios.

“Trying” now joins a growing list of original series that will see third seasons on the streaming service. Others include the alternate history drama “For All Mankind,” the psychological horror thriller “Servant,” the period comedy “Dickinson” and the animated musical comedy “Central Park.” The latter was the most recent renewal, announced just earlier this month. All of these series were renewed for junior seasons ahead of the debuts of their sophomore ones, as well.