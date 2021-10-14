Apple TV Plus Debuts ‘Swagger’ Trailer

Apple TV Plus debuted a trailer for “Swagger,” the upcoming drama series inspired by the life and childhood of NBA player Kevin Durant premiering with three episodes on Oct. 29. The following seven episodes will debut weekly on Fridays.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. stars as Ike, a former star player who’s become a youth basketball coach. In the series, his focus is dedicated to Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill), a 14-year-old who is one of the top ranked youth players in the nation. The cast also includes Shinelle Azoroh as Jace’s mother Jenna, Quvenzhané Wallis as another top player named Crystal, Caleel Harris as team point guard Musa, James Bingham as a player from a more affluent neighborhood, Solomon Irama as rival team enforcer Phil Marskby, Ozie Nzeribe as a less talented but more wealthy player named Royale, Tessa Ferrer as a rival coach, Tristan Mack Wilds as a shoe company’s division leader named Alonzo Powers and Jason Rivera as Nick, a player from Puerto Rico.

“No way I’m not gonna make it. Right, Coach?” Jace says in the trailer, which you can watch below. In it, Ike trains Jace and his teammates intensely, with shots depicting the boys practicing in an empty pool or while being chased with a broom.

Reggie Rock Bythewood serves as creator, showrunner and director. Durant, Brian Grazer, Rich Kleiman, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and Samantha Corbin-Miller also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema.