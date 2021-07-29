Apple TV Plus Shares ‘See’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for Season 2 of “See,” which premieres on Aug. 27.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, Alkenny chieftain Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) dodges swords flying past his face, leads his tribe in battle and searches for his estranged and revenge-seeking brother Edo, played by Dave Bautista, a new addition to the cast.

Season 1 of the drama, which is set in a dystopian future where most of the human race has lost the sense of sight, saw Baba face a witch hunt against his two adopted children Kofun (Archie Madekwe) and Haniwa (Nesta Cooper) who do have the ability to see. In the second season, Baba must now protect his family from Edo while also preparing for an impending war with the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic.

The second season sees Alfre Woodard reprise her role as Paris, an Alkenny elder and shaman who offers her guidance through it all. In addition to Bautista, new series regulars for the season include Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett and Tamara Tunie.

“See” Season 2 will be eight episodes long, with a new episode premiering each Friday after the premiere date. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

“See” is run by Jonathan Tropper, who executive produces along with Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Jim Rowe. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Also in today’s TV news roundup…

DATES

Sci-fi entertainment platform Dust announced that a director’s cut of “Orbital Redux” will premiere on Aug. 1. The first season of the series, which was performed and broadcast live for Alpha and Nerdist, followed a seasoned astronaut and his rookie partner working together to survive major mishaps in outer space. The director’s cut will present a new, polished version of the story. “Orbital Redux” is written and directed by Steven Calcote, with Lillian Diaz-Przybyl serving as showrunner. Butcher Bird Studio produces.