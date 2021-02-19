Apple TV Plus Releases First Look at ‘Physical,’ ‘The Mosquito Coast’

“The Mosquito Coast,” Apple TV Plus’ adaptation of Paul Theroux’s novel of the same name will premiere April 30, while “Physical,” a new 1980s-set dark comedy created by Annie Weisman and starring Rose Byrne, will launch in the summer.

“The Mosquito Coast” stars Justin Theroux as a radical idealist and inventor named Allie Fox who uproots his family for Mexico after hey suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

The seven-episode series that also stars Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman will be released on a weekly schedule, with two episodes launching on April 30 and then one episode dropping each subsequent week up to and including the finale on June 4. It is executive produced by creator Neil Cross alongside Rupert Wyatt, who also directs the first two episodes; Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux; Edward L. McDonnell, and Vertias Entertainment Group’s Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen. “The Mosquito Coast” is a Fremantle Production.

See below for a first look at “The Mosquito Coast.”

“Physical” is a 10-episode series that follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), who is described as a “quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly.” Behind closed doors, however, Sheila is also battling a complex set of personal demons related to her self-image — until she finds release through the world of aerobics.

Sheila will first get hooked on the exercise itself, but her real road to empowerment comes when she finds a way to merge her new passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape, to start her own business. Set in the 1980s, the show will track Sheila’s journey from “stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force” — aka a female lifestyle guru.

In addition to Byrne, of whom you can see a first-look, in-character image above, “Physical” stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

“Physical” is produced by Tomorrow Studios. Weisman and Byrne serve as executive producers alongside Alex Cunningham, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. Additional executive producers who also serve as directors are Craig Gillespie, who directs the pilot, and Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing.