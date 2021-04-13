Apple TV Plus Announces New Music Docuseries ‘Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson’ (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus announced that “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson,” a new docuseries that will explore groundbreaking technology in music, will premiere on July 30.

The six-part series will feature Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more.

Hosted by renowned DJ, producer and artist Mark Ronson, “Watch the Sound” will uncover the untold stories behind music creation from some of the world’s most innovative artists. At the end of each episode, Ronson will create and unveil a unique piece of original music using groundbreaking technology and techniques including reverb, synth, autotune, drum machines, sampling and distortion.

“Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” is produced by Tremolo Productions with Ronson, Morgan Neville, Mark Monroe, Jason Zeldes and Kim Rozenfeld serving as executive producers.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Apple TV Plus announced that “Lisey’s Story,” the limited thriller series based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, will debut on June 4 with the first two of eight episodes. Julianne Moore and Clive Owen star alongside Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang. King, who wrote every episode, executive produces alongside Moore, J. J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Juan de Dios Larraín and Pablo Larraín, who also directs. “Lisey’s Story” hails from Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

RENEWALS

MTV announced that the popular dating competition show “Double Shot at Love” has been renewed for a third season. It will follow “Jersey Shore” star DJ Pauly D as he helps find a perfect match for bachelor Vinny Guadagnino. The renewal comes after six months since the show had wrapped up its Las Vegas-set second season. “Double Shot at Love,” the third spin-off of the “Shot at Love” series starring Tila Tequila and the Ikki Twins, is produced by Todd Radnitz, Dan Caster and Diana Morelli for MTV with SallyAnn Salsano and 495 Productions.