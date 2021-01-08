Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Losing Alice’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus unveils the trailer for its original thriller “Losing Alice,” and HBO Max sets the premiere date for Wolfgang Puck’s culinary series “The Event.”

DATES

Starz announced that “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham,” an eight-episode docuseries developed by “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, will premiere Feb. 14. The original series is presented as a fun-filled buddy travelogue through Scotland’s terrain, taking viewers on a journey through the country’s rich heritage and traditions. Watch a trailer below.

Nickelodeon set Feb. 12 as the premiere date for its long-anticipated second season debut of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Subtitled “Curse of the Shadows” and featuring all-new members of the Midnight Society, the six-episode season will follow the kids as they tell terrifying tales about a curse cast over their seaside town and the villainous Shadowman. The beloved horror anthology series, a reimagined take on the ‘90s cult classic, is produced by Ace Entertainment. Watch a trailer below.

HBO Max announced that “The Event,” a four-episode unscripted culinary series featuring Wolfgang Puck, will premiere Jan. 14. The original series, executive produced by Puck himself, will take viewers into the kitchen of the chef’s elite catering company, which is responsible for some of the nation’s most iconic corporate, cultural and entertainment events. Each episode features a different exclusive event — from the SAG Awards to HBO’s “Westworld” premiere party — offering access to trade secrets and a behind-the-scenes looks at the renowned restauranteur’s creative process. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus’ new psychological thriller “Losing Alice,” launching Jan. 22, premiered its first trailer. The eight-episode series from creator, writer and director Sigal Alvin, is a cinematic neo-noir exploration of an aging director Alice (Ayelet Zurer) and her growing obsession with an up-and-coming femme fatale screenwriter Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), whose troubling script is more truth than fiction. Through a series of flashbacks and flash-forwards, the series delves into how far Alice is willing to go to achieve success, relevance and power. Watch the trailer below.

Cynthia Erivo unveiled the key art for National Geographic’s highly-anticipated eight-part limited series “Genius: Aretha” just in time to celebrate her birthday. Erivo will star in the titular role, portraying the Queen of Soul’s musical career and immeasurable influence. The third season of the Emmy-winning series will also star Courtney B. Vance, Malcolm Barrett, David Cross, T.I., Rebecca Naomi Jones, Patrice Covington, Steven Norfleet, Pauletta Washington, Omar Dorsey, Marque Richardson, Kimberly Hébert Gregory and Shaian Jordan.

Netflix released a trailer for “Bling Empire,” which follows the lavish lives of a group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles, and premieres Jan. 15 on the streamer. The reality series shows this elite bunch attending high-profile parties and racking up massive bills on expensive shopping sprees — as well as running multi-billion dollar businesses, traveling the world, keeping secrets and, of course, spilling them. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Denis Leary and Fox Entertainment are set to debut two football-oriented animated shorts inspired by the iconic art series “Dogs Playing Poker” during Fox’s NFL pregame coverage. Co-written, executive produced and voiced by Leary and created and co-written by Jim Margolis, the shorts will also include the voices of Elaine Hendrix, Roy Wood, Jr., Bobby Kelly and Adam Ferrara, as they discuss football and other sports.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Rob Lowe, Lil Nas X, Regé-Jean Page and Mark Normand will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” while The Mountain Goats, George Clooney, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep will be guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”