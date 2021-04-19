Apple TV Plus Orders Bilingual Thriller ‘Now and Then’

Apple TV Plus has ordered to series the bilingual drama “Now and Then” from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. Campos and Fernández-Valdés will serve as showrunners, with Neira and Campos writing the series.

The series, which will be shot in both Spanish and English and set in Miami with an all-Hispanic cast, will be executive produced by “Homeland” and “The Spy’s” Gideon Raff, who is set to direct the first two episodes for the Apple streaming service. Campos, Fernández-Valdés and Neira are the same team behind the TV series “Velvet”, “Cable Girls” and “Grand Hotel.”

“Now and Then” is described as a “multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.”

The series joins Apple TV Plus’ growing slate of global projects, including Alfonso Cuarón’s overall deal with the studio to create television projects, action-thriller “Echo 3” from Mark Boal, Spanish-English language half-hour comedy series “Acapulco” starring Eugenio Derbez, Amblin Television limited series “Masters of the Air,” Gary Oldman starrer “Slow Horses,” the adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s “Pachinko, Charlie Hunnam starrer “Shantaram,” “Suspicion,” based on the Israeli series “False Flag” starring Uma Thurman, and Korean-language sci-fi thriller “Dr. Brain,” from writer and director Kim Jee-Woon.