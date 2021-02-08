Apple Partners With Jane Goodall Institute, Sinking Ship Entertainment on Children’s Series

Apple has given a straight-to-series order for the children’s series “Jane” from J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and the Jane Goodall Institute.

The series is titled “Jane.” It will feature a mixture of live-action and CGI as it follows Jane Garcia, a 10-year-old girl with an active imagination. Through pretend play, Jane and her trusty teammates work to protect an endangered animal in each mission-driven episode because, according to her idol, “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

Johnson created the series and will serve as executive producer via Sinking Ship. The Jane Goodall Institute will also executive produce.

“Jane” marks the second Apple Original series that will be produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining Daytime Emmy Award-winning reboot series “Ghostwriter,” which recently premiered its second season.

The Jane Goodall Institute was founded in 1977 to further Dr. Goodall’s mission of the protection and preservation of the natural world. In addition to Goodall’s most famous work of protecting great apes like chimpanzees, the Insitute also does work in the areas health, water, and several others.

Apple has built out a robust kids and family slate since it launched. In addition to “Ghostwriter,” the streamer also has shows like “Helpsters” from the Sesame Workshop, the Peanuts series “The Snoopy Show,” ““Doug Unplugs” from DreamWorks Animation, “Stillwater” from Gaumont and Scholastic, as well as upcoming series “Fraggle Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company. Apple is also prepping an original series based on the stories and illustrations of Maurice Sendak.