‘Home Before Dark’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus announced the premiere date for Season 2 of “Home Before Dark.”

DATES

“Home Before Dark” will return on June 11 on Apple TV Plus. Season 2 consists of ten episodes that will release week-to-week each Friday. Starring Brooklynn Prince (“The Florida Project) “and Jim Sturgess (“Across the Universe,” “21”), the drama series is inspired by real-life young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, the youngest member of the Society of Professional Journalists who founded the newspaper Orange Street News at 12 years old. In season one, 9-year-old Lysiak (Prince) moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town, Erie Harbor, her father left behind. She pursues the truth about a cold case involving the kidnapping of her dad’s childhood best friend, Richie Fife, who turns out to not be dead after all. Well-prepared for her next mystery, the new season finds Lysiak uncovering the suspicious explosion of a local farm. Her investigation leads her to fight a powerful corporation, putting the health of her family and everyone in Erie Harbor in balance. Meanwhile, she and her dad will have to figure out why Fife never returned to the small town.It also features Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini and is executive produced by Dana Fox, Jon M. Chu, Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch, Dara Resnik, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner and Sharlene Martin. Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content produce.

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will have Viola Davis and Addison Rae.