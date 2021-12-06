‘AP Bio’ Canceled After Four Seasons at Peacock

“AP Bio” has been canceled at Peacock. Series creator Mike O’Brien broke the news in a tweet on Monday.

“I’m sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season,” he wrote. “But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that! (all 42 eps are on peacock so check them out if you haven’t). This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that’s because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved. I’m going to name a few below but can’t possibly cover everyone. So if you ever worked with us for even a day, THANK YOU!! And to you other shows, hire these people!”

The show aired its first two seasons on NBC before moving to Peacock for Seasons 3 and 4. It starred Glenn Howerton as former Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin who loses his dream job and is reduced to returning to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school advanced placement biology teacher. The show’s cast also included Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell.

“We were honored to be able to give fans two more seasons of this beloved, quirky comedy,” Peacock said in a statement. We’re grateful to creator Mike O’Brien for his out-of-the-box storytelling and for taking us on this journey with these characters at Whitlock High.”

O’Brien created the series and served as an executive producer alongside Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels. It was produced by Universal Television, Michaels’ Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

“AP Bio” is not the first Peacock comedy series to get the ax, with the revival of “Punky Brewster” getting canceled after just one season back in August. Peacock’s other current live-action comedy offerings include “Rutherford Falls,” “Girls5Eva,” and the sequel series to “Saved by the Bell.”