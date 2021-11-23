Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney.

Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped by Untitled, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.

Currently, Anderson is the star and executive producer of the highly popular and multi-award-nominated family sitcom “Black-ish,” which has been running for seven seasons on ABC. He also executive produces both “Black-ish” spinoffs (“Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish”), and hosts the ABC game show “To Tell the Truth” and the prank show “House Haunters” along with his mom. For the past eight years, Anderson has hosted the NAACP Image Awards. Throughout his career, he has won seven Image Awards. Anderson first joined “Law & Order” at the end of Season 18 through its abrupt halt in Season 20. Other than his television credits, Anderson has appeared in films such as “Transformers,” “The Departed” and “Hustle & Flow.” He is repped by UTA, Artists First, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, and The Initiative Group