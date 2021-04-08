Annie Gonzalez, Sofia Capanna Join ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Bucktown’

Annie Gonzalez (“Gentefied”) and newcomer Sofia Capanna have been cast in the ABC multi-cam sitcom pilot “Bucktown,” joining previously announced cast members Jane Lynch (“Glee”), Shannon Woodward (“Westworld”) and Nicole Richie (“The Simple Life”).

Per the show’s logline, the comedy follows Amy (Woodward) who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, finds refuge at her mom Helen’s (Lynch) house in the blue-collar neighborhood where she grew up. The 12-time Emmy nominee’s character, Helen, is described as rough around the edges and salty as hell, but the most loyal woman you’ll ever meet.

Amy reconnects with her quirky, off-beat teenage niece, Jodeci (Capanna) who is living at Helen’s house due to Amy’s sister’s latest rehab stint. Jodeci has had a few knocks in life but that hasn’t dimmed her optimism. But, Amy resolves to stay when she realizes that her mom and niece aren’t quite equipped to go it alone. Capanna is making her acting debut on “Bucktown.”

Gonzalez will play the role of Jessie, Amy’s opinionated best friend who works beside her as an assistant at the ad agency. Gonzalez is an actress, singer and dancer who is best known for her role as Lidia on Netflix’s “Gentefied.” Her other credits include roles on “Vida,” “Shameless” and “Good Girl’s Revolt.”

Gonzalez is repped by Kaelyn Hutchins at Principal Entertainment and Julie Smith at SMITH/Hervey Grimes Talent Agency. Capanna is repped by Principal Entertainment LA.

“Bucktown” is written and executive produced by Emily Wilson. Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner of “The Conners” will also executive produce the pilot along with Marc Provissiero and Mandy Summers. Betsy Thomas is set to executive produce and direct the pilot. ABC Signature will serve as the studio.