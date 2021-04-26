Kyle Marvin Joins Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto in Apple WeWork Series ‘WeCrashed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kyle Marvin has been cast in a lead role opposite Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in the upcoming Apple limited series “WeCrashed,” which details the fall of WeWork, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. It is described as following the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible. Marvin will star as Miguel McKelvey, the co-founder of WeWork. Leto is set to play fellow co-founder Adam Neumann while Hathaway will play his wife, Rebekah Neumann.

Marvin’s feature debut, “The Climb,” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival as part of Un Certain Regard. It went on to receive the Coup de Coeur Award. Marvin starred in the film and also produced and co-wrote alongside “The Climb” director Mike Covino.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will co-write and executive produce “WeCrashed” in addition to serving as co-showrunners. Eisenberg previously co-created the hit Apple series “Little America,” on which he was also the showrunner. It was announced last year that Eisenberg had signed an overall deal with the streamer. Both Leto and Hathaway will executive produce in addition to starring. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct “WeCrashed” in addition to executive producing. Charlie Gogolak and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers along with Emma Ludbrook via her and Leto’s Paradox production company. Apple Studios will produce, with Wondery executive producing.

WeWork was viewed as the next hot startup and was valued at nearly $50 billion at one time. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 in the wake of revelations about the erratic management, as well as questions about its business model and the role of funders like JPMorgan and Softbank.