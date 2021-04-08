‘SNL’ Stars Remember ‘True Legend’ Anne Beatts

After news broke on Thursday that Anne Beatts died, celebrities took to social media to offer condolences and share memories of the groundbreaking writer.

Beatts, who was 74, was a pioneering figure in comedy, serving as one of the few women writers on “Saturday Night Live” at the time of its debut in 1975. With her then-writing partner Rosie Shuster, Beatts created some of “SNL’s” most memorable early sketches and characters, including Todd and Lisa Loopner, Uncle Roy, Laraine Newman’s child psychiatrist, Irwin Mainway and Fred Garvin, and male prostitute.

In 1982, Beatts created “Square Pegs,” a beloved sitcom that celebrated the humor, pain and awkwardness of adolescence. Beatts was also the first female contributing editor to National Lampoon.

Original “SNL” star Newman honored Beatts on Twitter.

Michael McKean, who was on “SNL” from 1994 to 1995, also paid tribute to Beatts, writing, “She was awesome.”

Writer Jake Fogelnest wrote, “Anne Beatts was a true legend as a comedy writer. I’m so sad to hear of her passing.”

Film critic Stephen Whitty also took to Twitter to honor the late comedy writer. “RIP the dark and wonderful Anne Beatts, whose talent encompassed the National Lampoon, the original SNL, ‘Square Pegs’ and the pioneering feminist humor anthology, ‘Titters,'” he wrote. “She was and is absolutely essential.”

Bobby Moynihan, an “SNL” cast member from 2008 to 2017, also showed support on Twitter.

