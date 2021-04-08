Anne Beatts, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Writer and Creator of ‘Square Pegs,’ Dies at 74

Anne Beatts, a pioneering female comedy writer who helped launch “Saturday Night Live” and created the 1980s cult-favorite sitcom “Square Pegs,” died Wednesday at her home in West Hollywood. She was 74.

Beatts’ death was confirmed by her longtime friend Rona Edwards.

Beatts was a revered figure in comedy circles given her long resume. She and her then-writing partner Rosie Shuster were among the very few women to work on “SNL” at the time of its debut in 1975 on NBC. Beatts was also the first female contributing editor to National Lampoon.

On “SNL,” Beatts and Shuster created some of the most memorable early sketches and characters including Todd and Lisa Lupner, Uncle Roy, Laraine Newman’s Child Psychiatrist, Irwin Mainway and Fred Garvin, Male Prostitute.

Original “SNL” star Laraine Newman paid tribute to Beatts on Twitter.

Our Anne- an OG SNL writer passed away yesterday. https://t.co/w372416vub — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) April 8, 2021

