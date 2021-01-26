Anna North’s ‘Outlawed’ to Get TV Adaptation From A24 and Amy Adams’ Bond Group Entertainment

“Vox” senior reporter Anna North’s latest novel, “Outlawed,” which was published a couple of weeks ago and is already a New York Times bestseller, has been picked up by A24 and Amy Adams’ Bond Group Entertainment team for a television adaptation.

Adams and her manager Stacy O’Neil will executive produce, and Kate Clifford will co-produce for Bond Group Entertainment.

The alternative, inclusive, feminist spin on the traditionally white, hetero, masculine Western genre has been met with effusive critical acclaim since its debut on Jan. 5. Writer Alicia Lutes proclaimed in a USA Today review that “Outlawed” was made for a series or film adaptation, likening it to Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Charles Portis’ “True Grit.”

“Outlawed,” which has been named an Amazon best of the month book, a Library Reads selection, an Indie Next pick, and is the January selection for both the Belletrist and Reese Witherspoon book clubs, follows a young midwife through her initiation into the Hole in the Wall Gang, and their adventures transforming the Wild West. North’s book is published by Bloomsbury and is represented by Julie Barer at The Book Group and Brooke Ehrlich at Anonymous Content.

Bond Group Entertainment, co-founded by Adams and O’Neil, is currently in pre-production on the Netflix series,“Kings of America,” which is about a real-world class-action lawsuit against Walmart, and in development on the adaptation of young adult fantasy novel “Willa of the Wood” with Hasbro’s Entertainment One. Bond Group Entertainment is represented by Linden Entertainment, WME, Narrative, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

A24’s TV slate includes the Emmy-winning “Euphoria” for HBO, Golden Globe-winning Hulu series “Ramy,” Showtime comedy “Moonbase 8” and the upcoming Apple TV Plus dramedy “Mr. Corman.”