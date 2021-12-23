‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.”

Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.”

Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the Peacock comedy “Girls5eva” in addition to landing a series order from Freeform earlier this month for the Disney-owned cabler’s first-ever animated series. “Praise Petey” features a strong voice cast led by “Schitt’s Creek” alum Annie Murphy and John Cho. Murphy plays a fallen NYC “It girl” who takes on the job of “modernizing” her father’s small-town cult after her “life comes crashing down around her.”

“Praise Petey” hails from Disney’s 20th Television Animation and ShadowMachine Films. Drezen is the series creator who wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer. Comedy stalwarts Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are also on board as executive producers.

Drezen rose from “SNL” staff writer in 2016 to head writer in the 2020-21 season alongside veterans Michael Che, Colin Jost and Kent Sublette. Now in its 47th year, “SNL” concluded its run of original episodes for the year on Dec. 19 with an episode that was hastily scaled down amid the spike in COVID infection rates in New York. Actor Paul Rudd joined the show’s vaunted “Five-timers club” of hosts who have fronted the series five times (or more).