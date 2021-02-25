‘Animaniacs’ Reboot Renewed for Season 3, Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K’ Gets May Premiere Date at Hulu

Yakko, Wakko and Dot aren’t done with their Hollywood comeback yet.

Ahead of its second season premiere later this year, Hulu’s “Animaniacs” reboot is already getting renewed for a third season, announced the Disney-owned streaming service at its Television Critics Assn. press tour day.

The ’90s animated series, which ran for five seasons from 1993 to 1998, came back to the small screen last fall after 22 years off the air, skewering and satirizing everything from modern-day politics to the Olympics to, of course, the entertainment industry.

Steven Spielberg is continuing on as executive producer of “Animaniacs,” with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also executive producing. Wellesley Wild serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Gabe Swarr as co-executive producer. Amblin Television, in association with Warner Bros. Animation, is producing.

Separately, Hulu revealed a May 21 premiere date for “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing voiced by Patton Oswalt. After the megalomaniacal supervillain is ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, he must confront the reality of his crumbling marriage and family life as well as his failings as bad guy.

In addition to Oswalt, the series stars Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson. “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” was created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Oswalt. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb are executive producing.

“With returning seasons of award-winning comedies and dramas, Hulu’s 2021 slate of Original series truly has something for everyone,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome back the stories and characters fans have connected with in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Shrill,’ ‘Animaniacs’ and ‘Love, Victor,’ while taking viewers deeper into the character of Mike Tyson in ‘Iron Mike’ and bringing animated but deeply human characters to life in ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’”

Here’s a teaser for “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”: