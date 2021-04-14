‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6 Adds Four to Cast

“Animal Kingdom” is adding four recurring stars to its cast for the TNT drama’s sixth and final season.

Jasper Polish, Kevin Csolak, Darren Mann, and Stevie Lynn Jones will all join the show alongside stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez, and Jon Beavers.

Polish (“Forces of Nature,” “Locked In”) plays young Julia, described as beautiful, intelligent, and edgy. Although she’s an excellent student, she’s also the type of chick who sells tabs of LSD because she thinks it’s cool. She’s torn between loving and hating her mother, Smurf.

Polish is repped by Buchwald and Management 360.

Csolak (“West Side Story,” “Boardwalk Empire”) plays Andrew, a young version of Shawn Hatosy’s character. Andrew is intense and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness. He possesses a simmering rage but also instinctively searches for redemption as he struggles with his darkest impulses. He is completely devoted to Smurf, to his best friend Baz and his twin sister Julia.

Csolak is repped by Buchwald.

Mann (“Embattled,” Giant Little Ones”) plays young Baz, a charismatic opportunist who will do whatever is necessary to ensure his own safety. He’s not above pitting the other kids against each other in his effort to ingratiate himself with Smurf, who sees him more as a partner (both personally and professionally) than as her adopted son.

Man is repped by Coronel Group, Paradigm, and Webster Talent.

Jones (“Nancy Drew,” “Shameless”) plays Penny, described as an intelligent, beautiful young woman in her early 20s. A rule breaker in her youth, she’s trying to stay on the straight and narrow. She’s stuck in a loveless marriage to a Marine. She and J become close, dangerously close.

Jones is repped by Buchwald and Brave Artists Management.

(Pictured, from left to right: Darren Mann, Jasper Polish, Kevin Csolak, Stevie Lynn Jones)