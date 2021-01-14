‘Animal Kingdom’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at TNT

“Animal Kingdom” has been renewed for Season 6 at TNT, which will also be the show’s last.

News of the final season comes ahead of the Season 5 premiere of the crime drama, which is set to launch this summer on TNT. The series stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez, and Jon Beavers.

In “Animal Kingdom” season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary) and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

Per TNT, “Animal Kingdom” reached 27 million viewers in season four across all platforms. The series also ranked among 2019’s top 10 cable dramas in adults 18-49 in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for ad supported cable.

“Animal Kingdom” is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. John Wells, Daniele Nathanson and Erin Jontow serve as executive producers on the series. “Animal Kingdom” was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film of the same name written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

With “Animal Kingdom” coming to an end, TNT has few scripted shows lefts on its roster. Fellow TNT drama “Claws” is set to end after its upcoming fourth season, while “Snowpiercer” is preparing to launch its second season later this month.