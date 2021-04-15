Anika Noni Rose Joins ‘Let the Right One In’ Pilot at Showtime Opposite Demián Bichir

Anika Noni Rose has been cast in the “Let the Right One In” pilot at Showtime, Variety has learned.

She joins previously announced cast member Demián Bichir. The series centers on Mark (Bichir), a father and his 12-year-old daughter, Eleanor, whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive.

Rose will appear in the series regular role of Naomi. Described as brilliant but cynical, Naomi balances life as a single mother with her career as a homicide detective. She’d do anything for her son, Isaiah, and when Isaiah befriends the girl who’s just moved in next door, Naomi’s thrilled, until she starts to suspect something’s off with their new neighbors.

Rose is known for her Tony Award-winning role in the the Broadway production of “Caroline, or Change” and earned a Tony nomination for the revival of “A Raisin in the Sun.” Onscreen, she is known for voicing the Disney princess Tiana in “The Princess and The Frog” and for starring in the 2006 film “Dreamgirls.” She has also starred in television shows like “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The Quad,” “The Good Wife,” and “Power.” She can currently be seen in the Amazon series “Them.”

Andrew Hinderaker is onboard as showrunner and executive producer of “Let the Right One In.” Seith Mann will also executive produce in addition to directing the pilot. The project is produced by Tomorrow Studios, with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements from Tomorrow serving as executive producers alongside Hinderaker and Mann. Tomorrow Studios is a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios. Bichir will serve as a producer in addition to starring.

“Let the Right One In” was first published as a novel in 2004 by author John Ajvide Lindqvist. It was subsequently adapted into a 2008 film starring Kåre Hedebrant and Lina Leandersson. An American remake, “Let Me In,” was released in 2010 starring

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Richard Jenkins. TNT had previously ordered a pilot for a series adaptation, but it was passed over in 2017.