Angela Robinson Inks Multi-Year Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Angela Robinson has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group

Under the terms of the agreement, the director and writer of the GLAAD Media Award and Saturn Award-nominated independent drama “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” will develop and create original scripted television programming for all Warner Bros. platforms, which includes on-demand and streaming services like WarnerMedia’s HBOMax, premium and basic cable channels and broadcast networks. Financial terms of the pact were not disclosed, but sources say that the deal is valued in the eight figure range.

Most recently, Robinson executive produced the film “Passing,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past January. The drama, based on the novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, tackles the practice of racial passing and stars Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Camp. Rebecca Hall, director of “Passing,” had previously worked with Robinson when she starred in the 2017 movie “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.”

In 2018, Robinson was honored at Outfest with an Outfest Achievement award during the opening night gala and was presented the recognition by actress Jordana Brewster, who had previously starred in Robinson’s debut short (and later full-feature film), “D.E.B.S.”

The filmmaker’s other credits include serving as a consulting producer on ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder,” writing and executing producing HBO’s “Hung” and “True Blood” and Showtime’s “The L Word,” and directing Disney’s “Herbie: Fully Loaded” starring Lindsay Lohan. Robinson was also a panelist for Variety’s Inclusion Summit in 2019 to discuss the “Me Too” and “Time’s Up” movements alongside “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Krista Vernoff, among others. She is currently adapting the slice-of-life LGBTQ graphic novel “Strangers in Paradise” for a feature film with creator, cartoonist and author Terry Moore.

Robinson is repped by WME and Felker Toczek.