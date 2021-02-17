Angel Parker Cast as Lead Alongside Billy Campbell in ABC Drama Pilot ‘National Parks’

Known best for her recurring roles in Hulu’s “The Runaways” and ABC’s “The Rookie,” actress Angel Parker has been cast to co-star alongside Billy Campbell in Kevin Costner’s drama pilot “National Parks” at ABC.

“National Parks” follows a small group of elite National Parks Service agents as they solve crimes while protecting national treasures, uncovering a vast array of criminal activity that lurks amidst sweeping, beautiful landscapes.

Parker will play Ava Longridge, the ISB’s inquisitive intelligence analyst who gathers and studies evidence to assess potential threats inside of the parks. Campbell will play lead opposite Parker as Cal Foster, an experienced ISB special agent who has worked in the field for years but is now stepping into a new leadership role, determined to honor the position and help his fellow agents no matter what duty calls for.

Costner will executive produce under his Territory Pictures Entertainment banner along with Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, and Ken Halsband. Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce the pilot via Anthony Hemingway Productions. Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios will also executive produce. 20th Television will produce in association with A+E Studios.

Costner is a co-writer on the series along with Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird, with all three also executive producing. The show will mark Costner’s first television writing credit. Helbing will serve as showrunner in addition to co-writing. Costner starred in and executive produced the Paramount Network drama series “Yellowstone,” which was a massive ratings draw for the cabler in its second season.

Parker is repped by Joel Stevens Entertainment Company and Innovative Artists. She recently recurred on FX’s “The Strain” and NBC’s “Trial & Error.” She was cast in FX’s “American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson” to portray attorney Shawn Chapman, who worked on Simpson’s legal “Dream Team.”

