Andy Cohen to Host a ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Reunion

Andy Cohen — the host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” as well as the executive producer and griller of the “Real Housewives” at those reunions — will next set his sights on the Kardashian-Jenner family. “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will come to an end after 20 seasons on E! later this spring, and the network announced Wednesday that Cohen will host the show’s first-ever actual reunion in which real questions are posed to them.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick will all be on Cohen’s couch. It will be Kim Kardashian’s first sitdown interview since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February.

The reunion was announced on the official “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Twitter account, as well as on Instagram. In the teaser, the family calls Cohen on FaceTime, and he promises the show will cover “all 20 seasons,” he says. It included a call-to-action for fans: “Which moment from all 20 Seasons do you want to see the family discuss? We’re all ears 👂👂?

The ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion hosted by @Andy! Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/JkPNWsxor8 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 7, 2021

Cohen is known for his light-hearted, but sneakily hard-hitting interview style. The reunion has not been filmed yet, according to a source, and the airdate for the episode (or episodes, a la “Housewives” reunions) has not yet been set.

Before E! announced the news on Wednesday, Cohen teased it on Twitter. (Note the couch, camera and “UP” emoji.)

MAJOR announcement coming today (and no, it’s not the #RHOBH trailer…). Any guesses? I’ll give you a hint: 🛋🎦🆙 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 7, 2021

The final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premiered on E! in March. In December, the Kardashian-Jenners announced a new deal with Hulu, during a Disney Plus investor presentation. Details were then — and still are — sparse about what the family, who have become global stars since 2007 when “Keeping Up” first premiered, will be doing for Hulu.