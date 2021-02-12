E! Sets Premiere Date for Andy Cohen-hosted ‘For Real: The Story of Reality TV’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, E! announced the premiere date for seven-part limited series “For Real: The Story of Reality TV,” and G4 announced the return and addition of two original cast members and gamers to its First Esports Talent.

CASTING

G4 announced two original cast members, Adam Sessler and Kevin Pereira, will return and two new gamers, Ovilee May and Froskurrin, will join as First Esports Talent. Prior to his return, Sessler revived his role as Crazy Adam to launch #G4NeedsTalent. Previously, May and Froskurrin made their official debut on the scene with “The Bleep Esports Show.” The four will join WWE Superstar Xavier Woods on the network. Until its official return in summer 2021, G4 launched web series B4G4, which will air weekly content and incorporate feedback from viewers.

DATES

E! will premiere “For Real: The Story of Reality TV,” hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen, March 25 at 9 p.m. The seven-part limited series will explore the origins of one of the most polarizing entertainment mediums, examining reality television’s impact through celebrities such as the Kardashian/Jenner family, the Osbournes and original cast of 1990s reality series “The Real World.” Featuring behind-the-scenes footage, the series will examine themes such as dating, competition and extreme makeover series, as well as share insider information from industry executives, producers and journalists. Talent for the interviews include Kandi Burruss, Vivica A. Fox, Holly Carter, Mona Scott-Young, Jason and Molly Mesnick, Bret Michaels, Caroline Manzo, Clay Aiken, Danny Cahill, Dr. Drew, Eric Nies, Heather B. Gardner, Janice Dickinson, Jazz Jennings, Julie Chen, Julie Gentry, Kelly Alemi, Kendra Wilkinson, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Rivers, Mama June, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Nev Schulman, Norman Korpi, Omarosa Newman, Dr. Paul Nassif, Rachel Zoe, Ramona Singer, Richard Hatch, Ruben Studdard, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, Tami Roman, Teresa Giudice, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Thom Filicia. “For Real: The Story of Reality TV” is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions and Most Talkative with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, David Sambuchi and Lauren Lazin serving as executive producers. Watch a teaser below.

LATE NIGHT

Kenan Thompson, Lana Condor and Fireboy DML will be guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”