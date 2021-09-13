GB News Host, Chairman Andrew Neil Exits Recently-Launched, Discovery-Backed Channel

GB News, the Discovery-backed channel that set out to disrupt British news, has suffered its first high-profile walk-out after launching just three months ago as its top host, Andrew Neil, confirmed he is leaving the network.

Neil went on a “summer break” in June after presenting only eight episodes of his primetime politics show. He was reportedly expected back on screens at the beginning of September.

As his absence went on, rumours grew he planned to exit the show.

“It’s official,” he tweeted Monday evening. “I have resigned as Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News.”

“Our Chairman and Presenter Andrew Neil has stepped down from his roles at GB News and will instead appear as a regular guest commentator on our shows,” tweeted a statement from the GB News Twitter account.

“‘I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments,’ the account tweeted, ostensibly sharing Neil’s resignation statement. “‘I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters.”

“Andrew is without doubt one of the finest journalists and interviewers in this country. GB News thanks him for his 12 months of leadership, wisdom and advice and we wish him well.”