‘And Just Like That’ New Trailer Teases Carrie and Big’s Fate in ‘Sex and the City’ Revival

HBO Max’s new trailer for “And Just Like That,” its revival of “Sex and the City,” expands on the teaser, revealing where Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and the gang are more than 11 years after we saw them in the movie “Sex and the City 2.”

Along with Parker, Kristin Davis has returned as Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon once again plays Miranda. Kim Cattrall has chosen not to come back as fan-favorite Samantha, due to issues that have been well documented over the years. “Sex and the City” mainstays Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and Willie Garson — who died in September — reprise their past roles. New cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman join them.

The trailer appears to reveal that the three women are still married — at least for now — and spotlights Big on a Peloton, kissing Carrie, and saying to her, “I remember when you kept your sweaters in the stove.” It also teases how the new characters figure into the show. The trailer features vintage “Sex and the City” humor, with Ramírez’s character, podcaster Che Diaz, asking Carrie whether she’s ever masturbated in a public place. “Not since Barney’s closed,” Carrie responds.

The 10-episode season will premiere on HBO Max on Dec. 9 with two episodes, and will roll out weekly on Thursdays through Feb. 3.

“Sex and the City” — which was created by Darren Star and overseen for years by Michael Patrick King — ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. It was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1996 book of the same title, and also spurred two movies written and directed by King.

King is running “And Just Like That,” and in the announcement that accompanied the new trailer, HBO Max revealed that he’s written and directed the first two episodes of the revival. Nixon has directed the show’s sixth episode. The full episode credits are below.

The executive producers of “And Just Like That” are Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and King.

Episode 1

Debuts: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

Written by Michael Patrick King; Directed by Michael Patrick King.

Episode 2

Debuts: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

Written by Michael Patrick King; Directed by Michael Patrick King.

Episode 3

Debuts: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

Written by Julie Rottenberg & Elisa Zuritsky; Directed by Michael Patrick King.

Episode 4

Debuts: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23

Written by Keli Goff; Directed by Gillian Robespierre.

Episode 5

Debuts: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

Written by Samantha Irby; Directed by Gillian Robespierre.

Episode 6

Debuts: THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

Written by Rachna Fruchbom; Directed by Cynthia Nixon.

Episode 7

Debuts: THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

Written by Julie Rottenberg & Elisa Zuritsky; Directed by Anu Valia.

Episode 8

Debuts: THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

Written by Rachna Fruchbom; Directed by Anu Valia.

Episode 9

Debuts: THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

Written by Michael Patrick King and Julie Rottenberg & Elisa Zuritsky; Directed by Nisha Ganatra.

Episode 10

Debuts: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Written by Michael Patrick King and Julie Rottenberg & Elisa Zuritsky; Directed by Nisha Ganatra.