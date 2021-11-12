HBO Max Debuts ‘And Just Like That’ Teaser Trailer and Release Date

“And Just Like That,” the HBO Max revival of “Sex and the City,” is set to debut with its first two episodes on Dec. 9.

The following eight episodes of the 10-episode season will then release one at a time on subsequent Thursdays.

“And Just Like That” follows a new chapter in the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they continue to navigate complicated New York City lives, love and careers — now in their 50s.

The series, which is still in production in New York, also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, the late Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

King serves as writer and executive producer. Other executive producers are Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi, while other writers include Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

The original series was based on characters from Candace Bushnell’s 1996 book of the same title. Created by Darren Star, it ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004 and was then spun into two follow-up films. It also inspired the 2013-14 prequel series “The Carrie Diaries” from Amy B. Harris, who was a writer and co-producer on “Sex and the City.”

Over the run of the series, the show picked up seven Emmy Awards, including lead comedy actress for Parker in 2004, supporting comedy actress for Nixon in 2004, comedy directing for King in 2002 and comedy series in 2001. It also nabbed two SAG Awards for comedy ensemble (in 2002 and 2004) and an individual comedy actress SAG Award for Parker in 2001, among other accolades.

Watch the trailer below: