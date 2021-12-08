‘Love Fraud’ Director Amy Goodman Kass Named Scout Productions Documentary Senior Vice President

Scout Productions announced the appointment of documentarian Amy Goodman Kass as the company’s new senior vice president of documentary.

In the role, Goodman Kass will oversee Scout’s current slate of documentary projects, including the upcoming Peacock series about Barney the Dinosaur. She will report to Joel Chiodi, head of documentaries.

Most recently, Goodman Kass serves as the director and showrunner of “Love Fraud,” the 2020 Showtime docuseries about serial romance scammer Richard Scott Smith, which became the first-ever episodic series to premiere on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. She has also overseen documentary projects for HBO, A&E, National Geographic, PBS, Travel Channel and History Channel, including the series “Undercover High,” “I Am Rebel” and “America Revealed.”

On the film side, Goodman Kass’ credits include History Channel’s “Rebuilding the World Trade Center,” HBO’s “Alive Day Memories” with James Gandolfini and TLC and Wellspring’s “Girlhood.” Additionally, she has led and created content for The Screenwriters Colony, National Institute of Mental Health and the World Science Festival, and has served as an assistant professor of culture and media at The New School. She is repped by ICM Partners.

“Amy is an extraordinary talent who commands a unique ability to bring true stories to their rightful audiences with her keen eye and expert storytelling,” Chiodi said. “We are excited to have her join the Scout team as we move further into the documentary space.”

“I’ve followed Scout’s trailblazing work since their earliest years and I’m thrilled to join forces with them now to help guide their expanding documentary division and collaborate on a uniquely diverse, ambitious, and inspiring slate of documentaries,” Goodman Kass said.