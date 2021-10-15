‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Pauses Production After On-Set Accident

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” has paused production after an on-set accident, Variety has confirmed.

The accident occurred during a show rehearsal Thursday night and involved escape artist Jonathan Goodwin. According to TMZ, Goodwin was performing a stunt involving escaping from a straitjacket while suspended mid-air between two cars. But the feat went terribly wrong, and the cars reportedly crashed together with Goodwin caught in between. However, these details have not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for “America’s Got Talent” said in a statement to Variety that Goodwin is receiving care at a hospital and was still responsive after the accident.

“During a rehearsal last evening for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme,’ an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act,” the spokesperson said in their statement. “He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.”

It is unclear how long production on the talent show will be paused.

The “America’s Got Talent” spinoff was announced in May and features judges Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella and motorsports champion Travis Pastrana. The series is expected to premiere on NBC during the 2021-2022 midseason, and is currently filming. Another “America’s Got Talent” spinoff, “The Champions,” premiered in January 2019 and has aired for two seasons. “The Champions” puts former global participants of the franchise into competition with each other.