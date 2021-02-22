TV Ratings: “American Idol” Warbles to the Top of Sunday Primetime Charts

“American Idol” on ABC led primetime Sunday night, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliate ratings, scoring a 1.0 in the key, 18-49 demographic, and drawing more than 6.51 million viewers at 8 p.m. Other than the long-running singing competition’s telecast triumph, the alphabet network ran new episodes of ”America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. (0.8, 5.18 million) which came second overall in the overnight rankings, and “The Rookie” at 10 p.m. (0.5, 3.92 million), which placed seventh.

Coming in third in Nielsen Live+Same Day for the evening of Sunday, Feb. 21 was a new episode of “60 Minutes,” which obtained a 0.7 in the key demo and attracted 9.30 million viewers. CBS also aired debut episodes of “The Equalizer” at 8 p.m. (0.7, 7.88 million), “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 9 p.m. (0.6, 5.74 million) and “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 p.m. (0.5, 4.82 million).

“Cherries Wild,” a new trivia game show hosted by “American Pie” comedian Jason Biggs, premiered on Fox at 7 p.m., drawing a 0.2 in the key demo and 1.11 million viewers, followed by new episodes of “Bless the Harts” at 7:30 p.m. (0.2, 0.70), “The Simpsons” (0.5, 1.38) at 8 p.m., “Bob’s Burgers” (0.5, 1.21) at 9 p.m. and “Family Guy” (0.5, 1.26). Fox also ran an encore of “The Great North” at 8:30 p.m.

Elsewhere on television, NBC ran reruns of “Weakest Link” at 7 p.m. and “The Wall” at 8 p.m., and a new episode of “Dateline NBC” at 9 p.m.

Additionally, at 8 p.m., The CW aired a new episode of “Batwoman” (0.1, 0.51), and a new episode of the “Charmed” reboot at 9 p.m., garnering a 0.1 in the key demo and 0.32 million viewers.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision aired new episodes of “Aquí y Ahora” at 7 p.m. (0.3, 1.87), the “Alejandro Fernández: El Especial” exclusive interview at 8 p.m. (0.3, 1.19) and 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.20), and “Sal y Pimienta” at 10 p.m. (0.2, 0.92). Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran new episodes of the athletic skill and endurance competition series “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 0.99) at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. (0.4, 1.13), as well as a special airing of “Hanna,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Eric Bana, at 9 p.m. through the end of the night (0.3, 0.82).

Overall on Sunday night, ABC was number one in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, obtaining a 0.8 rating. Though CBS was second in the key demo with a 0.6, the network was in first place for average viewership (6.94 million), with ABC behind (5.53 million). Coming up on third in the key demo was Fox (0.4) with a little over 1.14 million viewers. Univision, Telemundo and NBC tied for fourth place in the key demo, each drawing a 0.3 rating. NBC garnered an average of 2.42 million viewers, while Univision drew 1.12 million and Telemundo drew 0.94 million. The CW came at the bottom of the list for the 18-49 demographic, garnering a 0.1 rating overall and about 0.51 million viewers.