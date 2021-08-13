‘American Horror Stories’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX on Hulu

“American Horror Stories” has been renewed for Season 2 at FX on Hulu.

The series is a spinoff of the popular “American Horror Story” franchise created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The first season of the spinoff series debuted in July, with the seventh and final episode of the season set to drop on Aug. 19. Season 2 is expected to debut in 2022.

“American Horror Stories” is a weekly anthology series that tells a different horror story in each episode. The series has featured a number of cast members who have previously appeared on “American Horror Story,” including Matt Bomer, Dylan McDermott, John Carroll Lynch, Billie Lourd, and Cody Fern. Newcomers to the franchise in Season 1 include Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Amy Grabow, and more.

The series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. 20th Television produces.

The season finale of “American Horror Stories” then leads into the debut of Season 10 of “American Horror Story,” which is titled “Double Feature.” The new season of that show will debut on FX on Aug. 25 and will be available to stream on FX on Hulu the next day.

Along with the two horror shows, Murphy and company also have the third season of “American Crime Story” on the way. The new season, “Impeachment,” will focus on the affair between Monica Lewinsky and President Bill Clinton. Beanie Feldstein is playing Lewinsky, while Clive Owen playing Clinton. Murphy’s mainstay actress, Sarah Paulson, will play Linda Tripp. A full-length trailer was released earlier this week.