‘American Gods’ Canceled After Third Season at Starz

“American Gods” has been canceled at Starz.

The series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name will not return for a fourth season. However, sources tell Variety that the network is open to a potential event series or movie to wrap up any loose ends.

“American Gods will not return for a fourth season. Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country,” a spokesperson for Starz said in a statement.

Sources say the decision not to continue with a fourth season was made due to low viewership, with multiplatform viewership declining 65% from the show’s first season to its third.

“American Gods” stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon and Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday. After a chance meeting following Shadow’s release from prison, Shadow agrees to become Mr. Wednesday’s bodyguard and soon finds himself in a new world where magic is real and a war looms between the Old Gods and the New Gods.

“American Gods” had four showrunners over its three seasons, with original showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green leaving after clashing with producer Fremantle. Jesse Alexander took over during Season 2 as Gaiman became more involved in the show’s production, causing a two-year delay between Season 1 and Season 2. Charles “Chic” Eglee was the showrunner for the third season, when Orlando Jones, who played Mr. Nancy, claimed that he was fired from the show because his character was “the wrong message for Black America.” The show also recently dropped Marilyn Manson from a recurring role in the third season following abuse allegations.

“American Gods” is produced by Living Dead Guy, J.A. Green Construction Corp., The Blank Corporation, Fremantle North America and Starz Originals.