‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Casts Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” has found its Hillary Clinton in Emmy Award-winning actress Edie Falco.

She is the latest high-profile star to join the series, which will detail the events surrounding the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. It was previously announced that Beanie Feldstein will star as Monica Lewinsky, with Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. In addition, Billy Eichner will star as Matt Drudge, while Betty Gilpin will play Ann Coulter.

The season will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.”

Falco is best known for her roles on the critically-acclaimed shows “The Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie,” both of which earned her Emmy wins. She is a 14-time Emmy nominee overall, most recently for her starring role in “Law & Order: True Crime.” She is also an 11-time Golden Globe nominee, winning two of those awards during her time on “The Sopranos.” Falco’s other TV roles include starring in the CBS police drama “Tommy” and appearances on shows like “Oz,” “30 Rock,” and “Homicide: Life on the Street.” She is also set to appear in James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar” film sequels.

The third installment of “American Crime Story” will be written by Sarah Burgess, who will also executive produce alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Hannah Fidell and Paulson. Lewinsky will serve as producer along with Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan. Touchstone Television and FX Productions will produce.

It was originally meant to air in September 2020, but production was pushed back prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season does not currently have a premiere date.

The first season of “American Crime Story” followed the principal players in the O.J. Simpson trial, while Season 2 detailed the death of Gianni Versace at the hands of spree killer Andrew Cunanan. Season 1 ultimately received 22 Emmy nominations, winning nine, while Season 2 received 19 Emmy nominations, winning seven.