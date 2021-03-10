America Ferrera to Return for ‘Superstore’ Series Finale

Amy is coming back to Cloud 9 one last time.

America Ferrera is returning to reprise her role for the series finale of NBC’s “Superstore,” which is ending its six-season run with an hour-long farewell on March 25.

The star, who departed her leading role in the second episode of Season 6, had been with the show since it premiered in 2015, serving as an executive producer and directing multiple episodes.

The ensemble comedy, about a group of retail workers at a fictional big box store, stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney. “Superstore” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.

Executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green renewed their overall deals with Universal Television last year, and will continue to work with the studio after “Superstore” concludes its run.