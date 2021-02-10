AMC Studios Enters Exclusive Multi-Year Deal with ‘Walking Dead’ Producer Jim Barnes

“The Walking Dead” co-executive producer and writer Jim Barnes has been tapped for an exclusive multi-year overall deal with AMC Studios to develop, supervise and produce more new shows for AMC’s television networks, streaming platforms and third-party buyers, the entertainment company announced today.

“We’re excited to expand our creative relationship with Jim, who has been an invaluable partner on The Walking Dead,” said Ben Davis, executive VP of scripted programming for AMC Studios and AMC Networks Entertainment Group in a statement. “Jim is an imaginative and engaging storyteller with a mastery of building vivid, epic worlds and we look forward to building more of these worlds together.”

The inked deal expands on AMC Networks’ previous creative collaborations with Barnes, and will enable him to continue to executive produce the upcoming final 11th season of “The Walking Dead.” During his tenure on the zombie apocalypse series, Barnes scribed three episodes in season 10 entitled “Ghosts,” “One More” and “Stalker.” He is also co-credited with the season 10 finale episode and has been asked by showrunner Angela Kang to co-write the 11th season’s final premiere of the highest-rated series in cable history.

“In 2019, I was beyond thrilled to be invited by the amazing Angela Kang into The Walking Dead Universe. It’s a dream job, based on a comic series that I’ve been devouring since issue #1,” said Barnes. “To now be invited to the table by the company responsible for The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad and Mad Men is incredible. I cannot wait to see what this partnership brings, and am excited to be working with an amazing studio that continues to break the mold and inspire with landmark, elevating storytelling.”

Barnes is an alumnus of the Warner Bros. Workshop, and his credits include “Revolution,” “Falling Skies” and “Gotham,” among others. He is represented by Writ large and attorney Jared Levine at Morris-Yorn.