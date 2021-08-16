AMC Plus Shares First Look at Lucy Hale in ‘Ragdoll’ (TV News Roundup)

AMC Plus unveiled first look photos from “Ragdoll,” a new thriller series premiering this fall and starring Lucy Hale.

The six-episode series is based on Daniel Cole’s novel of the same name, in which six people are murdered by a serial killer who tears apart their bodies and sews them back into one. The Ragdoll Killer sends the police a list of next victims — which includes DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd Hughes), a detective who has only been recently reinstated on the London Metropolitan Police force.

Hale portrays Lake Edmunds, a new police recruit, while Thalissa Teixeira plays Rose’s best friend and boss Emily Baxter. The trio of characters must work together to protect Rose and simultaneously weather increasing public scrutiny about the case.

“Ragdoll” is executive produced and commissioned by AMC and UKTV’s Alibi, as well as Sid Gentle Films Ltd. Freddy Syborn serves as lead writer and executive producer. Niall MacCormick and Toby MacDonald direct.

See a first look photo above and below.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as DS Nathan Rose and Lucy Hale as DC Lake Edmunds in Ragdoll, Season 1, Episode 3. Photo Courtesy of Luke Varley/Sid Gentle/BBC/AMC Luke Varley/AMC

