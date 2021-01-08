AMC Networks Launches Streaming Outlets for Vizio Smart TVs

AMC Networks said it launched five free ad-supported streaming channels of Vizio SmartCast TVs, the company’s latest effort to get its programming in front of audiences watching video in new ways while still maintaining some control over the content.

“We are thrilled to make these free, ad-supported channels available to millions of VIZIO viewers on the SmartCast platform,” said Evan Adlman, senior vice president of advanced advertising and digital ad sales for AMC Networks, in a prepared statement. “We set a goal last year of making our popular and critically acclaimed content as widely available as possible on emerging ad-supported platforms, which is great for the fans of our shows and for the advertising partners who reach fans through our AMCN Digital ad sales offering.”

AMC has placed emphasis in recent months on placing series on ad-supported streaming platforms while controlling some part of the ad sales process behind it. The company has launched seven distinct channels in various configurations across five platforms: Pluto, Sling TV, IMDb TV, and Samsung.

SmartCast is an operating system placed in every Vizio smart TV that offers free content to owners. Vizio said earlier this week that viewing on the company’s SmartCast TVs surged to 1.1 trillion minutes in 2020, up more than 20 percent from the previous year.

“Vizio is excited to offer AMC Networks’ award-winning series and films free to our millions of viewers,” said Katherine Pond, vice president of business development at Vizio, in a statement. “The addition of these channels provides SmartCast viewers even more variety as they tune into their favorite movies and shows on their VIZIO Smart TVs.”

The AMC Networks channels now launched on Vizio SmartCast are AMC Presents; Rush by AMC; Slightly Off by IFC; Absolute Reality by WE tv: and IFC Films Picks.