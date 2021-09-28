Ed Carroll Steps Down from AMC Networks After 34-Year Run

AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll is stepping down after 34 years with the company.

Carroll will stay through year’s end. He’s the latest executive to leave the company that is seen as a prime acquisition target at a time of consolidation in media.

Carroll oversaw all business operations for the company and recent years focused on building out its portfolio of niche streaming services and the AMC Plus service.

“For decades, Ed has been the heart and soul of AMC Networks,” said Josh Sapan, former AMC Networks President and Chief Executive Officer and recently named AMC Networks Executive Vice Chairman, in a statement. “He has been at the center of the shows and movies that brought success to the company, and at the center of what has made AMC Networks a great place to work. In a business where credit for achievement can be actively sought, Ed looked for none, choosing to make all around him look good. His kind is rare.”

Carroll’s exit is the latest high-level departure at the cable-centric company that is home to AMC Network, SundanceTV, IFC, BBC America and WeTV. Josh Sapan, AMC Networks’ longtime CEO, transitioned last month to a vice chairman role.

“I’ve appreciated all of Ed’s efforts to help ensure a smooth transition as I’ve taken on a new interim role with the company,” added Matt Blank, AMC Networks Interim Chief Executive Officer. “His long history building AMC Networks’ strong brands and powerful original content slate is now paving the way for the company’s ongoing pivot to being the worldwide leader in targeted streaming.”

During his accomplished tenure at AMC, Carroll led the creation of AMC Studios, enabling the company to produce and distribute their own original content, including “The Walking Dead” franchise and the upcoming “Interview with the Vampire” series slated for a 2022 premiere. In addition, Carroll spearheaded AMC Networks’ expansion overseas across Europe, the U.K. and Latin America, and he oversees the company’s streaming portfolio of Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK.

“It has been a great ride and extremely satisfying to work with an extraordinary team to create TV shows with impact and, most recently, to successfully bring to market a new streaming platform with AMC Plus,” said Carroll. “Among the things I am most proud of is greenlighting ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Mad Men,’ including teaching Bryan Cranston how to act and Jon Hamm how to look good in front of a camera.”

Prior to AMC Networks, Carroll was a general manager of Bravo, where he helped launch shows such as “Inside the Actors Studio” and “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”