AMC Networks Promotes Dan McDermott to President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, Expands Oversight

AMC Networks has upped Dan McDermott to president of entertainment and AMC Studios, expanding his domain to include business affairs, acquisitions and scheduling, as well as consumer PR.

In doing so, McDermott assumes some of the oversight held by longtime AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll, who previously announced his departure from the company at the end of this year.

McDermott most recently served as president of original programming for AMC Networks and head of AMC Studios. He joined AMC in March 2020 and has seen his stature in the company quickly rise in the company following the exit last summer of AMC Networks Entertainment Group president Sarah Barnett, who wasn’t replaced. And he took on full control of AMC Studios after co-president Stefan Reinhardt exited around the start of this year.

As a result, as head of original programming, McDermott already held the largest programming job in the company’s history, including responsibility for linear entertainment networks AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and a number of the company’s streaming services, including AMC Plus.

Interim AMC Networks CEO Matt Blank, who took over for longtime president/CEO Josh Sapan (who now serves as executive vice chair) in August, announced McDermott’s new role on Thursday.

“As president of entertainment and AMC Studios, Dan is expanding his role and building from the excellent work he has already done overseeing the development and production of our original programming,” Blank said. “Dan is a rare talent who has already made a significant contribution here after decades of meaningful work and notable success in this industry. His new responsibilities allow him to have an even greater impact on our continued success engaging fans and driving popular culture through our linear networks and array of fast-growing targeted streaming services, including AMC Plus.”

Under the new structure, business affairs head Rafael Gomez, content and inventory strategy exec VP David Epstein and public relations exec VP Marnie Black will now all report to McDermott; previously their direct boss was Carroll. The PR oversight includes talent relations, awards and events.

“I am thankful for this expanded role and could not be more energized by the opportunity we have to build on the success, distinction and fan relationships that have defined this company on linear television for many years, and to create in AMC Plus an elite streaming destination for premium marquee content made for adults,” McDermott said. “2022 will be the biggest year for original programming in our history, and the ability to reach fans on expanding array of platforms, including a one-of-its-kind service like AMC Plus, is very exciting.”

Before AMC Networks, McDermott headed a joint programming venture of Lionsgate and BBC Studios. He’s worked as a film and TV writer and producer. He previously led Di Bonaventura Pictures Television and was the first head of DreamWorks Television, where he developed shows such as NBC’s “Freaks and Geeks” and ABC’s “Spin City.” Before that, at Fox, he worked on the network’s seminal shows such as “In Living Color,” “Melrose Place,” “The X-Files,” “Married… with Children” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.”