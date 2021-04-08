AMC Networks Expands Roles of Courtney Thomasma, Matt Graham, Blake Callaway

Three AMC Networks executives are broadening their oversight within the company as the company focuses more of its efforts on streaming.

Courtney Thomasma, most recently the executive director of BBC America, is stepping into the role of general manager of streaming service AMC Plus, reporting to AMC Networks president of SVOD Miguel Penella. In taking on AMC Plus, Thomasma will oversee the platform’s content and audience strategy, brand positioning and business development.

Acorn TV general manager Matt Graham is adding oversight of streaming service Sundance Now to his plate, acting as its general manager, and will now oversee all day-to-day operations and execution of both streamers. He will also continue to report to Penella.

And longtime exec Blake Callaway, executive director of the IFC and SundanceTV television networks, is incorporating oversight of BBC America to his duties as general manager of all three networks. He will work closely with BBC Studios and continue to report to AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll. In managing BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, Callaway will shape each service’s direction and growth, maintaining business performance.

“Courtney, Matt and Blake are accomplished leaders who have all made meaningful contributions to the success of our company, particularly through their dynamic oversight of many of our most important brands and businesses,” said Carroll. “We are pleased to recognize their contributions with these expanded roles, as we continue to reorient our company around our targeted streaming services and delivering our high-quality original content to viewers on an expanding array of platforms.”