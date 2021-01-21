AMC Networks Acquires Revenge Thriller ‘The Beast Must Die,’ to Premiere Later in 2021

AMC Networks has acquired six-part revenge thriller “The Beast Must Die,” produced in partnership with BritBox UK, New Regency Television International and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free.

The series, based on the novel by Nicholas Blake, centers on a grieving mother who infiltrates the life of the man she thinks murdered her son. The program stars “Chernobyl” and “Mad Men” actor Jared Harris, “The Good Wife’s” Cush Jumbo, as well as Billy Howle, Nathaniel Parker, and Geraldine James.

“The Beast Must Die” will premiere on AMC and streaming platform AMC Plus later this year.

“This series will be something special for AMC and our AMC+ subscribers. It continues a legacy of very successful relationships with the brilliant Jared Harris and our friends at Scott Free, and forges new producing partnerships with BritBox and New Regency Television,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “The Beast Must Die honors the novel upon which it is based with a fantastic piece of television that cuts to the heart of grief, hate, revenge and allows us to ask questions about our own humanity in a remarkably engaging and suspenseful way.”

Dome Karukoski of “Tolkien” and “Tom of Finland” is directing, with “Bridgerton’s” Sarada McDermott producing and screenwriter Gaby Chiappe of “Their Finest” and “Shetland” adapting the project for the screen.

Executive producing are Ed Rubin and Emma Broughton for New Regency, Marina Brackenbury and David W. Zucker for Scott Free, and Nathaniel Parker and Gaby Chiappe. Endeavor Content brokered the agreement on behalf of New Regency and Scott Free.

“We are beyond thrilled that ‘The Beast Must Die’ is going to be shown on AMC, and couldn’t ask for a better television home in the US that stands for bold, quality drama. We hope audiences will be drawn into this emotional thriller and can’t wait for it to go out into the world,” stated Ed Rubin, Head of New Regency Television International.