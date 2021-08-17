AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’ Taps Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy to Direct First Episodes (EXCLUSIVE)

The AMC sci-fi series “Moonhaven” has enlisted Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy to direct the first two episodes, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is focused on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. It follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the incredible ‘Moonhaven’ team,” said Cole and Krudy. “We quickly fell in love with Peter Ocko’s vision and scripts and felt an immediate kinship with the storytelling’s unique tone and worldview. We believe that this show will bring a beautiful, entertaining and hopeful vision of the future while keeping viewers on the edge of their seat.”

"Blow the Man Down," was distributed by Amazon Studios in March 2020. The film premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, winning the prize for best narrative screenplay. It premiered internationally at the Toronto International Film Festival and was nominated for an Indie Spirit Award for best first screenplay. They are developing a series version of the film at AMC that they will write and direct. The pair also previously directed two episodes of the CBS All Access (now Paramount Plus) limited series "The Stand," based on the novel by Stephen King.

Cole and Krudy are repped by CAA, Grandview, and Gang Tyre.

Peter Ocko is the writer and executive producer of “Moonhaven” and will also serve as showruner. Deb Spera will also executive produce. AMC Studios will produce the series, with Ocko currently under an overall deal there.