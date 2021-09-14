‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock has renewed “The Amber Ruffin Show” for a second season, which will premiere on Oct. 8 with new episodes releasing every Friday.

The late night series features Ruffin’s personal and comedic takes on each week’s news. Along with hosting and writing, she executive produces the show.

“We are thrilled to keep doing what we love for another season,” Ruffin said. “Margaritas for everyone!”

Ruffin, also a writer and performer for NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” received an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing for a variety series on the Peacock show bearing her name. It is her fifth Emmy nomination — she previously received four nominations for her writing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

She is competing against “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “SNL” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” for the trophy on Sunday.

Ruffin was the first African American female to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S.

Previously, she wrote and performed on Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” and was a regular narrator on its “Drunk History” series.

In addition, she was a writer/performer for the 2018 and 2019 Golden Globe Awards and has written for the series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

She has also performed at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam, the iO Theater and the Second City in Chicago. Additionally, she is a New York Times bestselling author, along with her sister Lacey Lamar, of “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories of Racism,” published by Grand Central Publishing. She is currently co-writing the Broadway musical “Some Like it Hot,” which will begin performances in 2022.

Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers on the Peacock show. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.