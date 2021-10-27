Amazon YA Pilot ‘Shelter’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The Amazon YA pilot “Shelter” has added three new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, and Sage Linder have all joined the pilot, which is based on the first novel in Harlan Coben’s Mickey Bolitar book trilogy. Jaden Michael will star as Bolitar with Constance Zimmer also starring in the pilot.

The show tells the story of high school junior Mickey Bolitar (Michael) as he navigates his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and a new school in New Jersey with a camel as its mascot. And a creepy old lady who may or may not be a ghost just told him on his way to school that his father isn’t dead. Then Mickey meets and falls for Ashley Kent, another new student who’s lived through her own tragedy. But when Ashley goes missing, Mickey searches for her and learns that everything she told him was a lie and that he is in serious danger unless he gets to the bottom of what happened to her and his father.

Greensmith (“Metal Lords”) will play Arthur “Spoon” Spindell, the fearless, impulsive, and chaotically knowledgeable son of Kasselton High’s head custodian, who quickly becomes one of Mickey Bolitar’s closest and most loyal friends. Spoon is in every school club under the sun and will never back down from a bully, which often gets him into trouble.

Greensmith is repped by Circle of Confusion and Insight Management and Production in the UK.

Corrigan (“Castle Rock,” “Homeland”) will play Ema Winslow. As a grungy queer kid and Kasselton High’s resident outcast, Ema knows better than anyone how cruel high school can be–but with her dark sense of humor and wit, she is anything but a victim. She and Mickey get off on the wrong foot, but they’ll soon form a deep bond over their isolation and loyalty.

Corrigan is repped by CESD and Patrick Talent Management.

Linder (“Colony,” “Motherland: Fort Salem”) will play Rachel Caldwell, the intimidating and popular captain of KHS’s cheer squad with a dark secret.

Linder is repped by da Costa Talent, Alchemy Entertainment, and Sloane Offer.

“Shelter” is produced by Amazon Studios and MGM International Television Productions. MGM has acquired the rights to all the other books in the Mickey Bolitar series as well. According to an individual with knowledge of the project, should “Shelter” get ordered to series, it could go either to Amazon Prime Video or to IMDB TV. The pilot recently wrapped filming in New Jersey.

Coben is co-writing the series along with Charlotte Coben. He will also serve as showrunner and executive producer following the exit of originally announced showrunner Ed Decter. Erik Barmack is also executive producing along with MGM’s Rola Bauer. Patricia Cardoso directed the pilot and executive produces.

(Pictured, from left to right: Abby Corrigan, Adrian Greensmith, Sage Linder)