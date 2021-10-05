Amazon Announces ‘With Love’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced “With Love” will premiere on Dec. 17.

The limited series stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriquez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie and Benito Martinez.

“With Love” follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Toubia) and Jorge (Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays. Each of the five episodes is set during a different holiday.

All episodes will be written and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellet. The pilot will be directed and executive produced by Meera Menon. With Love is produced by Calderón Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.

See first look images below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

YouTube Originals announced “Get Curious With Kamala Harris” will premiere on Oct. 7 on the NASA YouTube channel and the YouTube Kids app. The series follows a group of kids as they meet Vice President Kamala Harris, go on a scavenger hunt with clues delivered by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and get exclusive access to the U.S.A. Naval Observatory. The series is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment. Susanne Daniels is global head of original content for YouTube. Nadine Zylstra serves as head of family, learning and impact for YouTube Originals. Lauren Vrazilek and Laurel Stier oversee the special.

Watch a trailer below.

EXECUTIVES

Blue Ant Studios announced Casey Kelly as been promoted to vice president of unscripted development. Kelly will be based in L.A. and oversee all aspects of Blue Ant’s unscripted development pipeline and produce current series through production and network delivery. Kelly will report to Jennifer Harkness, senior vice president of unscripted content production, and also work with chief creative officer and co-president, content production Laura Michalchyshyn and co-president content production Sam Sniderman.