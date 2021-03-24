Amazon Studios Hires Nick Pepper to Oversee IP and Talent Management

Nick Pepper is joining Amazon Studios as head of studio creative content, where he will be tasked with packaging and maximizing the studio’s intellectual property and talent deals.

The hiring follows a restructuring of Amazon Studio’s executive leadership team last month, which included Marc Resteghini’s elevation to head of development and the addition of Laura Lancaster as head of series. In overseeing the studio creative content team, Pepper will work with creators and producers to discover ideas and IP, and package them with talent for the development division.

Pepper, who will report to Amazon’s co-heads of television Vernon Sanders and Albert Cheng, was most recently the president of Legendary Television and Digital Studios, leading its development of scripted content across TV, digital and emerging platforms. During his time there, Pepper worked on the Amazon Prime Video series “Carnival Row” and its upcoming projects “Light Years” and “Paper Girls.”

Before that, he spent eight years as head of television at the Mark Gordon Company, developing series for streaming and broadcast networks, such as “Designated Survivor,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” and “Quantico.” Pepper has also worked for ABC as the vice president of drama for the network, overseeing a number of series, including “Desperate Housewives,” “Lost,” and “Ugly Betty.”

The studio creative content team also counts among its members Amanda Greenblatt and Steve Prinz, who manage Amazon Studios’ first look and overall deals, in addition to Lauren O’Connor who heads IP and lit, who will all report to Pepper. The department aims to also work with other Amazon departments to discover other cross-divisional opportunities.