Amazon Prime Video Sets ‘Them’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video announced the premiere date for “Them” and NBC News will air “The Racism Virus,” about the stark rise in anti-Asian discrimination due to the pandemic.

DATES

NBC News Now and NBC Asian America partnered for a special about racism experienced by the Asian American community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Racism Virus,” airing March 10 at 8 p.m. Hosted by NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen, it features conversations with comedian Margaret Cho, Rep. Judy Chu, Stop AAPI Hate founder Dr. Russell Jeung, Yul Kwon (the first Asian American “Survivor winner), NBA player Jeremy Lin, Nextshark CEO Benny Luo, actress Olivia Munn, Rise CEO Amanda Nguyen, Compassion in Oakland founder Jess Owyoung, actor Brian Tee, Facebook global social marketing head Eric Toda, psychologist Dr. Jenny Wang and NBC reporter Kimmy Yam. In addition, it will cover how the community is coping with psychological and economic toll the stark rise of anti-Asian discrimination has brought nationwide. “The Racism Virus” is part of NBC News’ two-week special series “COVID One Year Later: Life After Lockdown.”

Amazon Prime Video announced “Them” will premiere on April 9. Coming from creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe, the anthology series explores terror in America, with the first season focusing on a Black family who leaves North Carolina for an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during The Great Migration of the 1950s. Their new, idyllic home becomes overwrought by malevolent forces that threaten to destroy them. David Matthew, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee also serve as executive producers. The show features Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd and Ryan Kwanten. Watch a teaser below.

In line with its new distribution deal with comedian Butch Bradley, Comedy Dynamics will release “Butch Bradley: From Las Vegas” on March 16, Variety has learned exclusively. Marking Bradley’s comedy special debut, it will be available on various VOD platforms, including AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play. The New Jersey native became a headlining club act after opening for comics like Ray Romano, Lewis Black and Cathy Ladman. He’s known for his upbeat humor, on display at his L.A. Comedy Club Las Vegas residency. The comedy special was executive produced, directed and produced by Sean McNamara and David Brookwell, with Bradley and his manager Ann Flagella also serving as executive producers. Bradley also has two upcoming dedicated live shows for first responders and their loved ones on March 21 and 28.

NBC announced “American Ninja Warrior” will return with the premiere of Season 13 on May 31 at 8 p.m., while Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” will begin June 1 at 8 p.m., and “Making It” Season 3 starts June 3 at 8 p.m. For the first time in “American Ninja Warrior” history, it will include competitors as young as 15 years old. The season will feature more than 400 competitors over all. “America’s Got Talent” sees the return of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews as host. And on “Making It,” Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are back to show how making things brings people together, serving as a reminder of the importance of positivity and imagination.

DEALS

As part of her new multi-year deal with Fox Nation, Nancy Grace will host “America’s Most Wanted Overtime,” a collaboration with the return of Fox’s “America’s Most Wanted.” The new series, beginning on March 15 at 10 p.m., dives further into cases tackled during “America’s Most Wanted,” bringing in chief investigators, law enforcement experts and family members of victims. Grace will continue to host her current series, “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.”

Dayna Lynne North, founder of Loud Sis Productions, signed a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the deal’s terms, she will create, develop, write, produce and supervise comedies and dramas across all platforms, bringing with her Loud Sis’ mission to create space and expand opportunities in TV, film, digital and tech for creators of color. North has worked on “Insecure,” “Switched at Birth” and “Veronica Mars.”

LATE NIGHT

Vanessa Kirby and Niko Moon will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tonight, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will have on Chrissy Teigen, Rory McIlroy and Pink Sweat$ with support from Kehlani. “Late Night With Seth Meyers” is set to feature Don Johnson, Christina Hendricks, Chloé Zhao and Josh Herndon. Riz Ahmed and Janelle Monáe will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Kathryn Hahn will be the guest on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”